Tornado Watch in effect for entire WAFB viewing area until 7 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire WAFB viewing area until 7 p.m. this evening. This means conditions are favorable for the creation of tornadoes. It is possible the tornado threat will end before 7 p.m. for many locations. In that event, the watch area would then get trimmed.

Futurecast for Tuesday, March 22. (WAFB)

Tornadoes (some strong) and damaging winds (some 75+ mph) are the main threats this afternoon and early evening. Large hail may also occur.

A tornado watch has been issued for southeastern Louisiana and southern/central Mississippi until 7 PM CDT. Tornadoes (some strong) and damaging winds (some 75+ mph) are the main threats this afternoon and early evening. Large hail may also occur. pic.twitter.com/hZ7nUk3kDA — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 22, 2022

All forms of severe weather remain possible this afternoon with damaging wind being the main concern. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out or a pocket or two of large hail. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will push through the local area this afternoon. The majority of the rough weather will be experienced during the mid-afternoon hours 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

It remains to be seen whether individualized discrete storms clusters (supercells) will impact southeast Louisiana or southwest Mississippi. It’s within these supercells that the most intense severe weather occurs. We would need some breaks in the clouds to prompt a quick increase in instability before we start to see these potential supercells.

It does not look like that will take place. Short-range, high-resolution weather forecast models continue to indicate the majority of active weather today will come in the form of a line of thunderstorms.

Jeff Morrow explains the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning.

A line of thunderstorms can often cause widespread damage but on a less intense scale vs. supercells. Damaging winds are generally the primary concern related to a line of thunderstorms, but embedded within these lines of thunderstorms can be a few isolated tornadoes. Generally, these embedded tornadoes are weak and short-lived.

Storm risks for Tuesday, March 22. (WAFB)

A cold front will arrive by this evening putting an end to the severe weather threat. Showers and thunderstorms will be pushed east allowing for drier and slightly cooler air to move in overnight.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, March 22. (WAFB)

