Significant severe weather threat remains in place for today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Level 4/5 (moderate) risk of severe weather remains in place for much of our area, including metro Baton Rouge, today. The 4/5 risk area was actually expanded a bit in the overnight outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), with a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk posted for areas south of I-10 and a 2/5 (slight) risk in extreme coastal SE Louisiana. Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes are all possible, especially by this afternoon. SPC also continues to indicate that isolated strong tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Tuesday, March 22 severe weather probabilities. (WAFB)

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, March 22. (WAFB)

In terms of storm timing, the day should start out relatively quiet, with just a few showers through mid to late morning. Storms could begin to develop as we near lunchtime and this will be a key part of the forecast. If storms do develop by late morning into the early afternoon ahead of the main line, these ‘discrete’ cells would have a higher potential for producing tornadoes.

Future radar & clouds for Tuesday, March 22. (WAFB)

Outside of that threat, a squall line is expected to march through the area by mid to late afternoon, with all severe weather types possible. A Flood Watch also remains in effect for most of our area through tonight. Rain totals of 1″ to 2″ should be manageable for most, but locally higher totals could create issues in a few spots.

Watches & warnings for Tuesday, March 22. (WAFB)

Even outside of storms, it will be another windy day, with sustained winds of 20-30 mph, and gusts near 40 mph possible. The National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory in effect for most of our area to account for this additional threat outside of storms.

First Alert Action Day for Tuesday, March 22. (WAFB)

The good news is that storms should end quickly this evening, with clearing skies and cooler temperatures moving in overnight. Wednesday starts out in the upper 40s, with highs topping out in the upper 60s under sunny skies.

Much quieter weather should prevail through the end of the week and into the weekend. Morning lows will run below-normal through at least Sunday, generally bottoming out in the 40s. Afternoon highs should gradually moderate, reaching the mid to upper 70s by this weekend.

With a looming threat of severe weather, there is still time to make some preparations today. Take a minute to secure any loose items outside of your home. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings, including through our free First Alert Weather App, and/or with a weather radio or the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on your phone. It is also important that you know the safe room in your home or place of work in case any tornado warnings are issued.

