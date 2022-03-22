Roasted Beet and Ponchatoula Strawberry Salad

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Oh, I see! You think roasted beets and strawberries don’t go together. Well, I’m here to change your mind. This is one of my all-time favorite combinations in a salad!

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients for Roasted Beets:

1 large red beet

1 large golden beet

2 tbsps olive oil

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method for Roasted Beets:

Preheat oven to 450°F. Cut stems and roots from beets and rinse well under cold running water. Place the beets in 2 separate sheets of aluminum foil. Drizzle beets with olive oil and season to taste with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Wrap tightly in foil and place on cookie sheet. Bake 1½ hours or until fork-tender. Remove and allow to cool thoroughly, preferably overnight. When ready to serve, remove beets from foil and rinse under cold running water, rubbing off the skin with your fingers. Using a paring knife, slice beets into 1-inch-long rectangles, keeping the beets separated. Season lightly with salt and black pepper. Set aside and keep cold. Roasted beets may be prepared one day in advance.

Ingredients for Strawberry Vinaigrette:

¼ cup minced strawberries

2 tbsps honey

2 tbsps Dijon mustard

½ cup strawberry wine

½ cup olive oil

½ cup salad oil

Method for Strawberry Vinaigrette:

In a blender, combine strawberries, honey, mustard and wine. Pulse 2–3 times to incorporate. In a slow steady stream, add oils to the blender while running on high speed. Pour into a pint jar, cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Shake vigorously prior to serving.

Ingredients for Salad:

chilled reserved beets

6 strawberries, sliced

6 cups mesclun mix or salad greens of your choice

reserved strawberry vinaigrette

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

½ cup candied pecans or spiced nuts (optional)

1 (4-ounce) package goat cheese, crumbled

Method for Salad:

In a large mixing bowl, combine salad greens with desired amount of dressing. Toss well and season greens to taste with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Place an equal portion of salad greens on each of 6 (10-inch) plates. Divide beets equally between each salad and top with candied pecans and sliced strawberries. Garnish with goat cheese.

