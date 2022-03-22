Ask the Expert
REPORT: Bucs re-sign Leonard Fournette to 3-year deal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WAFB) - The Tampa Buccaneers are re-signing former LSU running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million deal according to ESPN’s NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter.

The deal for the former St. Augustine High School star includes $11 million guaranteed according to sources and could reach $24 million with incentives. Last season Fournette ranked No. 6 in yards from scrimmage with 1,266 and averaged a career best 4.5 yards per carry.

Fournette’s season ended early after Week 15 when the Bucs placed him on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. The former Tiger rushed for 812 yards and to total touchdowns and caught 69 passes for 454 yards.

