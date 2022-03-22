Police arrest 3 of 4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death, sources say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three of four teenagers believed to be responsible for the carjacking and dragging death of a woman in Mid-City have been arrested by New Orleans police, two law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox 8.
The NOPD has not responded to questions about the suspects, but has called a press conference for 11:30 a.m. at police headquarters to “provide updates” on the case.
According to one of the sources, those arrested include a boy who turned 17 last month. The other three suspects are girls aged 15 and 16, one of whom remains at large.
The teens are accused of carjacking 73-year-old Linda Frickey on Monday shortly after 1:30 p.m., dragging the woman more than a block while she was entangled in her seat belt’s strap, until her arm was detached from her body and she bled to death in the 300 block of North Scott Street.
This developing story will be updated as more details become available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.