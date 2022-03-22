Ask the Expert
Police arrest 3 of 4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death, sources say

By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three of four teenagers believed to be responsible for the carjacking and dragging death of a woman in Mid-City have been arrested by New Orleans police, two law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox 8.

The NOPD has not responded to questions about the suspects, but has called a press conference for 11:30 a.m. at police headquarters to “provide updates” on the case.

According to one of the sources, those arrested include a boy who turned 17 last month. The other three suspects are girls aged 15 and 16, one of whom remains at large.

Linda Frickey, 73, was killed March 21 when New Orleans police say four teenagers carjacked her and dragged her more than a block in Mid-City until her arm was severed.(Photo provided by family members)

The teens are accused of carjacking 73-year-old Linda Frickey on Monday shortly after 1:30 p.m., dragging the woman more than a block while she was entangled in her seat belt’s strap, until her arm was detached from her body and she bled to death in the 300 block of North Scott Street.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

