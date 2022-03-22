Ask the Expert
Personality Traits That Will Get You the Job

Despite the ongoing pandemic, there are still some job opportunities available.
(Canva)
By Julie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Four out of ten workers, or 41 percent of the workforce are planning to look for a new job this year. When it comes to landing that perfect position, your qualifications, education, and work experience are all important factors. But sometimes it comes down to personality.

If you’re in the market for a new job, consider this: recruiters only need about 90 seconds in an interview to decide if they would hire you. So, what do they want to know exactly?

While skills and experience are important, studies show personality is also among the top three factors companies look for in new hires. In one survey, personality ranked higher than education or appearance.

The study found the most desirable personality traits employers valued were confidence, authenticity, honesty, reliability, and self-discipline. The least desirable: arrogance, dishonesty, entitlement, unreliability, and close-mindedness.

One survey revealed 76 percent of respondents said they would reject candidates who appear arrogant. Experts say the best way to showcase your positive personality traits is to tell strategic stories that demonstrate how you performed positively during an experience.

A study published in the proceedings of the national academy of sciences found the personality trait that best predicted job performance success was conscientiousness. That’s the tendency toward self-efficacy, orderliness, achievement, and self-discipline.

