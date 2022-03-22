Ask the Expert
NOPD releases images of individuals wanted in connection with gruesome Mid-City homicide

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD has released images of four suspects wanted in connection to the homicide of a 73-year-old woman in Mid-City on Monday.

READ MORE Elderly woman carjacked, dragged to death in Mid City New Orleans

The incident was reported as a carjacking but after officers arrived on the scene in the 300 block of North Scott Street around 1:30 p.m. they found the victim unresponsive on the ground and her arm dismembered from her body. EMS pronounced her dead on the scene.

Mid-City homicide suspects images released
Mid-City homicide suspects images released(NOPD)

Police say that after the suspects carjacked the victim, she was dragged considerable distance from her vehicle.

Following an investigation, detectives believe the pictured individuals on surveillance video are responsible for the violent incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information that can lead to the identification of those responsible is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

