Multiple-vehicle crash on I-10 east on Atchafayla Basin

Troopers are currently on scene at a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound on the Atchafayla...
Troopers are currently on scene at a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound on the Atchafayla Basin.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State troopers are currently working an early-morning crash involving multiple vehicles on I-10 East on the Atchafayla Basin just past Raham.

According to officials, the crash involved nine vehicles total and 18-wheelers, several people sustained moderate injuries. The crash was one mile from the La Highway 3000 exit at Ramah. Both eastbound lanes on I-10 are closed at this time, drivers are advised to take I-49 northbound to US Highway 190.

Nine car accident on Atchafayla Basin involving 18-wheelers.
Nine car accident on Atchafayla Basin involving 18-wheelers.(Louisiana State Police)

Troopers are anticipating an extended roadway closure as crews work to clear the scene.

