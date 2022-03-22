Ask the Expert
LSU kicks off Brian Kelly era with spring football

(Gus Stark | Gus Stark)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge finally kicks off with spring football beginning on Thursday, March 25. The Tigers are coming off a 6-7 record in 2021 and a 5-5 record in 2020 just three years removed from a 15-0 record and a College Football National Championship.

Coach Kelly will be holding his first press conference on Wednesday, March 23 at noon to preview spring football. LSU hired coach Kelly back in November in 2021 and became the 33rd head coach in LSU history, replacing Ed Orgeron.

Linebackers, offensive line, defensive backs, and quarterbacks are a few positions to watch heading into spring football.

