LSU gymnastics earns No. 6 seed, heads to the Raleigh Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team has earned the No. 6 national seed and will head to the Raleigh Regional for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship, it is the Tiger’s 37th NCAA post-season appearance.

The Fighting Tigers are heading to Raleigh!



LSU is joined by No. 3 Michigan, No. 11 Missouri, No. 14 UCLA, Maryland, Iowa, North Carolina State, Townson, and North Carolina in the Raleigh Regional. The Tigers are one of six SEC teams that made the NCAA Championship Regional round joining Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia ,and Kentucky.

The Tigers are coming off a season-low score of 196.725 and a fifth-place finish at the SEC Championships.

