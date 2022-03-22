La. to receive nearly $1.3B in funding for Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana will receive nearly $1.3 billion from the federal government for Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Ida that hit the state between 2020 and 2021, Rep. Garret Graves announced Tuesday, March 22.

Rep. Graves explained the state is being allocated $1,287,770,000 in disaster relief for natural disasters thanks to a law passed in Sept. 2021.

“Within one month of Hurricane Ida’s landfall, we secured billions of dollars in federal funding to help south Louisiana recover and are continuing to work on more funds. This is welcomed news, but it shouldn’t have taken six months for the funds to be allocated. We have hurricane victims that needed these funds back in September when we passed the law. This is a great first step and down payment, but there remains more work to be done to get these funds in motion and to help those still struggling to recover from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. We are approaching the 2022 hurricane season – we’ve got to get these funds moving as soon as possible before any storm inevitably barrels through the Gulf,” Graves said.

Breakdown of the allocations:

State of Louisiana is receiving $1,272,346,000.

Baton Rouge is receiving $4,648,000.

Lake Charles is receiving $10,776,000.

