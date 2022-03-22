Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

La. to receive nearly $1.3B in funding for Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Ida

Baton Rouge will get $4.6M of allocation
FILE - Debris and electrical wires are piled up in a front yard in Chauvin, La., on Sept. 27,...
FILE - Debris and electrical wires are piled up in a front yard in Chauvin, La., on Sept. 27, 2021. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Louisiana lawmakers said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 they are seeing slow responses to damage claims, constant switch-ups of insurance adjusters assessing the destruction and low payment offers forcing people unnecessarily into litigation to get a fair deal. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)(Jessie Wardarski | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana will receive nearly $1.3 billion from the federal government for Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Ida that hit the state between 2020 and 2021, Rep. Garret Graves announced Tuesday, March 22.

Rep. Graves explained the state is being allocated $1,287,770,000 in disaster relief for natural disasters thanks to a law passed in Sept. 2021.

RELATED STORIES
Tornado Watch in effect for entire WAFB viewing area until 7 p.m.
1 killed, 10 injured after tornado hits north Texas county
La. community colleges training workers for disaster recovery

“Within one month of Hurricane Ida’s landfall, we secured billions of dollars in federal funding to help south Louisiana recover and are continuing to work on more funds. This is welcomed news, but it shouldn’t have taken six months for the funds to be allocated. We have hurricane victims that needed these funds back in September when we passed the law. This is a great first step and down payment, but there remains more work to be done to get these funds in motion and to help those still struggling to recover from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. We are approaching the 2022 hurricane season – we’ve got to get these funds moving as soon as possible before any storm inevitably barrels through the Gulf,” Graves said.

Breakdown of the allocations:

  • State of Louisiana is receiving $1,272,346,000.
  • Baton Rouge is receiving $4,648,000.
  • Lake Charles is receiving $10,776,000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide