Jeep stolen from hotel near Bluebonnet Blvd, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they’re asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing a vehicle from a hotel.

The incident happened at the parking lot of the Element Hotel in the 8600 block of Summa Avenue, off of Bluebonnet Boulevard, on March 17.

EBRSO deputies say they're searching for two suspects wanted for stealing a vehicle from a hotel parking lot. (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say surveillance video shows two suspects stealing a white 2021 Jeep Compass after arriving at the parking lot in a black BMW sedan.

Authorities say the stolen Jeep has a Florida license plate with the number: JLAB05.

Anyone with any information about the identities or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (225) 389-8784 or (225)389-5000.

