EBRSO searching for bank robber

Authorities are searching for this man who allegedly robbed a bank on Jones Creek, according to...
Authorities are searching for this man who allegedly robbed a bank on Jones Creek, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that occured Tuesday afternoon in the St. George area.

According to EBRSO, a man walked into Bancorp South Bank at 6051 Jones Creek around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22 and passed the teller a note making threats and demanding money. He fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The sheriff’s office reports that no weapon was seen.

The man is described as a black male wearing a neon yellow shirt with a long-sleeve black shirt underneath and wearing a face mask, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO at 389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.

