CRIME STOPPERS: 20-year-old man arrested for armed robbery

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) has arrested a suspect wanted for an alleged armed robbery.

According to officials, 20-year-old Joseph Green was arrested on Monday, March, 14.

Joseph Green
Joseph Green(EBRSO)

The report from states that the robbery took place in the Gardere area.

According to detectives, it is believed Green robbed a female at gunpoint as she was getting into her vehicle. The victim suffered from minor injuries as she was attempting to get away from Green.

If you have any information on Green please call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

