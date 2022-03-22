Ask the Expert
Businesses leaders meet in BR to talk about ongoing workforce crisis

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You don’t have to travel far in Baton Rouge to find “help wanted” and “now hiring” signs. Many businesses are trying to find strategies for hiring people and keeping them.

Louisiana’s workforce crisis continues to affect our economy and businesses in the state and in the Capital City.

Leaders are trying to find answers and plan on having discussions Tuesday, Mar. 22, to move in the right direction.

“Not only are companies struggling because of the retention issue, families are struggling because they’re jumping from job to job to job, and they’re never able to establish a career and that stability for the household,” said Cheryl Lott, VP of Advancement at The Way to Work Sustainable Workforce SOLUTIONS. “51% of Louisianans are what we call either working poor or poverty.”

The Way to Work Sustainable Workforce SOLUTIONS is a division of HOPE Ministries. They’ve done a lot of research with people raised in poverty and trying to enter and have a career in the workforce.

They continue to go in and work with businesses to give them the tools they need to be successful.

Tuesday, they’re bringing in Fred Keller from Grand Rapids, Michigan. He is the Founder and Chair of Cascade Engineering, which employs many lower-income workers and people coming out of poverty.

Keller brought his business’s retention rate from 34% to 97%.

He also got over 850 of his employees off welfare, which is why they said he’s a good candidate to bring to Baton Rouge to help with the workforce crisis.

Lott said COVID-19 has impacted our community, but even before COVID, they’ve been working with businesses with a high turnover.

This isn’t anything new, COVID has just exacerbated the issues, and they think these discussions are an important step in the right direction.

The luncheon is open to the public, but you do have to sign up. You can find the link here.

It’s happening at the Renaissance Hotel off Bluebonnet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Janet Simmons, President, and CEO of The Way to Work Sustainable Workforce SOLUTIONS said they also have free coaching opportunities for people.

“Actually, contact us,” said Simmons. “We don’t have a link on the website for open jobs, but we have coaches that work one on one with our clients to help them find the ideal job, and that is how our model operates. We like to have that personal attention to the things not only finding a job that suites the client needs, but also finding out what are those barriers for them to be able to move forward.”

