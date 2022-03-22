Ask the Expert
BRPD arrests woman who allegedly took public safety vehicle from hospital

Tina Dunn
Tina Dunn(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing a public safety vehicle from Baton Rouge General and returning to the property, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded around 8 a.m. on Monday, March 21 to the hospital on Picardy where BRG security was detaining a woman they found inside one of the office buildings on the property in order to use the facilities and get water, according to police’s probable cause report.

The report states the woman, identified as 39-year-old Tina Dunn, reportedly stole a public safety vehicle the previous night.

According to the report, she was not identified or arrested at the time of the theft; however, she returned to the hospital property later, and BRG security advised her to leave. Hospital security detained her and called BRPD after she returned again several hours later in the morning.

BRPD charged Dunn with theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Police said Dunn admitted to stealing the vehicle from hospital security the night before.

