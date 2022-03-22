3 candidates hope to fill Ted James’ congressional seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s 101st Congressional District representative seat was left open by Ted James when he was appointed by the Biden Administration to be a regional administrator for the Small Business Administration .

Three candidates hope to fill James’ seat.

Democratic candidate Vanessa Caston LaFleur said she has experience working with the state legislature.

“On all of those agencies I worked on policy packages, I worked on bill packages that had to go through the entire system, so I’m familiar with what it takes to get a bill through the system and I’m also familiar with the hard work it takes behind the scenes with colleagues,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur added the biggest issues in her district are crime, education, and economic development.

Democrat Dawn Chanet Collins agrees with LaFleur on the biggest issues in the district but said she’s had success serving the district as a member of the school board.

“My focus is, yes there are state issues that are of utmost importance and I’m going to fight like heck to address those issues as I’ve been doing for more than a decade, for longer than I’ve been on school board, I’m going to fight on those state issues, but I have a very community-centered drive in my service,” Collins said.

Collins would like to have a constituent office in the district again. Independent candidate Terry Hebert said if elected he would tackle redistricting.

“It would be non-political, it wouldn’t be gerrymandered, we’d be starting at the center of each of these larger cities and expand out, each one of them in unison with the other ones, until they reach the required population,” Hebert said.

He also said traffic is a big issue for the district and the metro area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.