Significant severe weather outbreak possible on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s one more day of quiet weather today before we face the threat of a significant severe weather outbreak on Tuesday. A cool morning start will give way to a windy and warm afternoon, with highs topping out near 80 degrees. Winds will be strengthening through the day and could reach 15-25 mph by the afternoon, with gusts topping 30 mph at times.

Our main focus though is on the potential for severe weather on Tuesday. The day should start out with just a few passing showers, but widespread storms are expected by the afternoon in advance of a cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 4/5 (moderate) risk of severe weather extending from near Lafayette through metro Baton Rouge to Hammond and northward. Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes will all be possible in any stronger storms. And the Storm Prediction Center is not ruling out a couple of strong tornadoes. The main threat appears as though it will occur in the 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. window on Tuesday, but stay tuned for possible adjustments to the timing as details become clearer.

Our local National Weather Service has also posted a Flood Watch from 7 a.m. Tuesday through 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Most model guidance suggests rain totals ranging from 0.75″ to 2.00″ across our area, but there is some concern that the line of storms could temporarily slow its forward progress across our area, leading to some higher totals.

With this threat for significant severe weather in our forecast, now is the time to make sure your severe weather plan is in place. Make sure you and your family know your ‘safe rooms’ in your homes or places of work in case any tornado warnings are issued. Additionally, make sure to have multiple ways to receive any watches and warnings that might be issued. Our free First Alert Weather App is one such way to get those warnings.

Any storms should end before midnight tomorrow, leaving us with much quieter weather for the remainder of the week. Cooler and drier conditions will arrive in the wake of the front, with lows in the 40s for several days, and highs only reaching the mid-60s on Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will gradually moderate through the remainder of the week, reaching the mid-70s by the weekend.

