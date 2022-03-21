Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

REPORT: Saints re-sign Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston looks for a receiver during the first half of an...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. Winston's season ended with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Oct. 31. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)(John Froschauer | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are re-signing quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year, $28 million deal, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The deal includes a guaranteed $21 million, sources say.

This concludes the Saints’ search for a starting quarterback.

Winston started the 2021 season under center for New Orleans before suffering a season-ending knee injury in October.

Last Friday, Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns. Monday morning, a trade was finalized to send Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) sets up to block during the first half of an...
‘Your new bodyguard is in town’ Bengals sign former LSU OL La’el Collins
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
Cleveland Browns land QB Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson - NFL quarterback
Deshaun Watson chooses Cleveland Browns for next home, reports say
Exec. VP/GM Mickey Loomis provides pre-NFL Draft preview.
Saints restructure top players’ contracts, hold second meeting with Deshaun Watson in Atlanta