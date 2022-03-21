REPORT: LSU expected to hire Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is expected to hire Matt McMahon from Murray State to replace Will Wade as the men’s basketball head coach, according to a report.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel broke the news via Twitter, citing a source, on Monday, March 21.

Sources: LSU is expected to hire Murray State's Matt McMahon as the school's new coach. Announcement could come as soon as this afternoon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 21, 2022

The 43-year-old led the Racers to a 31-3 overall record this season. Murray State lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to St. Peter’s.

In seven seasons, his record was 154-67 (.697).

LSU fired Wade on March 12, just days after receiving the NCAA notice of violations. Those NCAA violations have reportedly occurred since 2017, and are related to an FBI wire-tapping scandal involving Wade.

