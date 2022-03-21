Ask the Expert
Police: 10 shot, 1 critically, at Dallas spring break party

Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that injured 10, 1 critically, in Dallas.
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that injured 10, 1 critically, in Dallas.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Police said 10 people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas, and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire.

One person was in critical condition following the shooting late Saturday at The Space Dallas, a party venue.

Police said nine other people were taken to hospitals in stable condition. No arrests have been announced.

The shooting was one of several over the weekend involving multiple victims in Texas.

Four people were shot in Austin as the city hosted its annual South by Southwest Festival, and four teenagers were shot, one fatally, at a birthday party in Houston.

