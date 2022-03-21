New Orleans lifts COVID vaccine requirement for businesses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans city officials have lifted the COVID-19 vaccine requirement to enter businesses and restaurants Monday morning.

You are no longer required to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to enter bars, restaurants, event spaces, or other businesses previously covered under the regulations.

“This is a critical and welcome milestone,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “I am deeply grateful to our entire community --- our residents, our business owners, and our hospitality industry --- for coming together to make this day possible. It could not have happened without our people taking the guidelines seriously and helping us not only flatten the curve --- but emerge from the pandemic as a safe destination city. With the return of Mardi Gras this year, we were able to celebrate safely. And now we are ready for this next step. We will continue to closely monitor the data, and remain guided by science.”

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve implemented the tools available and educated the public about the dangers of this virus, and we feel confident this approach has saved lives and kept our economy open,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of the New Orleans Health Department.

Officials say COVID-19 cases in Orleans Parish remain at “very low levels” in the weeks following Mardi Gras and hospital capacity is “robust.”

