Mulkey buys tickets for student section against Ohio State

LSU guard Jailin Cherry (1)
LSU guard Jailin Cherry (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has bought tickets for the entire student section for them to get in free for the Tigers second-round matchup against No. 6 seed Ohio State on Monday, March 21.

The Tigers are coming off a first-round win against No. 14 seed Jackson State that saw LSU down by 10 with less than five minutes to play. LSU then went on a 19-3 run to win the game. Jailin Cherry had a career-high 24 points in the win and Khayla Pointer added 26 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

The win over Jackson State was the first NCAA Tournament win for the Tigers since 2014.

