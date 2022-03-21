Ask the Expert
Man missing from Natalbany

Kevin D. Sibley, 41, of Natalbany, has been missing for several months, and his family is worried, according to TPSO.
Kevin D. Sibley, 41, of Natalbany, has been missing for several months, and his family is worried, according to TPSO.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing 41-year-old man from Natalbany.

Kevin D. Sibley, 41, of Natalbany, has been missing for several months, and his family is worried, according to TPSO.

Sibley sometimes goes off the grid for a few weeks or two, however, never this long, added TPSO.

The sheriff’s office reports that Sibley is approximately 6′0″ tall and 225 lbs, and he has brown eyes and a shaved head.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sibley is asked to please contact Sgt. James McGovern at (985) 748-3337 or Det. R. Kelley at (985) 902-2031.

