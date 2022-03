BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball game has been canceled ahead of possible severe weather.

The Tigers were scheduled to take on La. Tech at 6:30 in The Box on Tuesday, March 22.

The LSU-Louisiana Tech game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather. The schools will work to set a make-up date for later this season. #GeauxTigers



LSU officials did not say if the game would be scheduled for a different day.

