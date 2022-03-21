Ask the Expert
Louisiana prison rodeo returns after pandemic hiatus

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A popular rodeo held each year at the Louisiana State Penitentiary will be held again next month after a two-year hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Angola Prison Rodeo is set for Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24.

The state corrections department says all seats will be reserved. The $20 tickets can be purchased at angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607. The department says rodeo proceeds go toward programs to help freed inmates reenter society.

In addition to rodeo events featuring inmates, the event includes bands, food and arts and crafts made by the incarcerated. Jewelry, leather crafts, paintings, woodwork, lawn and garden furniture, and toys are among the items to be offered for sale.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

