Live After Five Is This Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Live After Five community concert series is back for spring 2022. This concert series runs Fridays this spring, beginning this Friday, March 25th. Expect great music, lots of food and beverage vendors, and appearances from some of your favorite news personalities. Feel free to bring your lawn chairs and blankets but leave the tents at home. The even takes place at 238 North Blvd. #200 in Baton Rouge from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

Here’s the lineup:

March 25th – Cowboy Mouth & Careless Whisper take the stage for Rock night. For over 20 years, Louisiana natives Cowboy Mouth performed a unique style of rock & roll gumbo in more than 2,500 concerts. The acoustic duo Careless Whisper will open for Cowboy Mouth.

Host: WAFB reporter Breanne Bizette

April 1st – Lost Bayou Ramblers brings the flavor for Cajun night. They are a Grammy Award winning progressive band rooted in Cajun traditions. They inhabit the gray area between Cajun and Creole with an eclectic mix of modern sounds and rhythms with ancient Cajun melodies.

Host: WAFB reporter Kellie Sanchez

April 8th – Rebirth Brass Band takes the stage for Brass/Funk night. This Grammy Award winning band from New Orleans has entertained crowds around the world. Their signature brand of heavy funk makes them a crowd favorite.

Host: WAFB anchor Elizabeth Vowell

April 15th - Live After Five will not take place on Good Friday.

April 22nd – Kenny Neal brings the Blues to Baton Rouge for Blues night. Kenny Neal is a proponent of Baton Rouge swamp blues and a second-generation southern Louisiana bluesman.

Host: WAFB’s The Louisiana Weekend host Keiristin Wilbert

April 29th – Wayne Toups AKA “Le Boss” is a Grammy Award winner and showman dubbed as “The Cajun Springsteen”. Wayne Toups will bring high-energy for Cajun, Folk, and Zydeco night. This Louisiana native is one of the most successful American Cajun singers and songwriters. He is a member of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame

Host: WAFB reporter Lester Duhe

May 6th – Chris Leblanc Big Band will rock the stage for Blues/Rock night. The Chris Leblanc Big Band is a member of the Louisiana Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a home-grown blues favorite.

Host: WAFB Sports anchor Jacques Doucet

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.