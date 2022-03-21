Line of strong to severe storms arrives Tuesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We continue to monitor a high end threat for severe weather. A potential severe weather outbreak is now less than 24 hours away. The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep a majority of the local area, including metro Baton Rouge, in a rare Moderate Risk (4 out of 5) for severe weather. All forms of severe weather remain possible.

Short range, high resolution weather model guidance continues to suggest the main concern for southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi will come in the form of a line of thunderstorms. This type of scenario would yield more a straight-line wind threat than any of the other modes of severe weather. We could certainly still see a few embedded tornadoes and pockets of hail within this projected line of storms.

Severe weather threat for Tuesday, March 22. (WAFB)

These short range models do not show a threat for discrete thunderstorm clusters (supercells) out ahead of the line of thunderstorms at this time. That would be good news for us as it would keep a potential for a tornado outbreak with long-lived, intense tornadoes away from our area. Timing of this line appears to be during the early and mid afternoon hours for the WAFB viewing area. A line of thunderstorms should also limit the rainfall potential with this next system.

The line of storms should move through quickly enough to limit the amount of rainfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for a large portion of the local area through Tuesday to account for possible flooding. Rain amounts should range between 0.5″-1.5″ in most locations.

Flooding concerns for Tuesday, March 22. (WAFB)

A cold front will move through Tuesday night helping to usher out all the nasty weather. We should see a slight cool down as we end the week with dry conditions prevailing. The nice weather is even expected to last through the weekend.

10 day forecast as of Monday, March 21. (WAFB)

Temperatures return to the 80°s by the beginning of the next work/school week. A cold front may try and move through during the middle of next week.

