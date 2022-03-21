Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Latest college baseball rankings: March 21

LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan
LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest college baseball rankings have been released in the four major polls. The LSU Tigers (15-5, 1-2) are coming off a series loss to Texas A&M over the weekend.

The Tigers committed a total of six errors in the three games against the Aggies bringing their season total to 35. LSU has committed an error in every game but two.

Texas A&M takes down No. 13 LSU in SEC season opener
No. 13 LSU drops SEC series opener to Texas A&M
No. 13 LSU avoids sweep with gutsy win against Aggies

LSU has dropped out of Baseball America’s Top 25 rankings and dropped in of the other three polls. Below are the full rankings for the major polls that the Tigers are ranked in.

The Tigers are scheduled to host Louisiana Tech on Tuesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m.

D1 Baseball:

  1. Ole Miss (15-4)
  2. Texas (17-5)
  3. Arkansas (16-3)
  4. Vanderbilt (17-2)
  5. Tennessee (19-1)
  6. Oregon State (14-4)
  7. Florida State (13-6)
  8. Florida (15-5)
  9. Oklahoma State (14-6)
  10. Virginia (19-1)
  11. Arizona (15-4)
  12. Notre Dame (12-4)
  13. North Carolina (17-3)
  14. Georgia Tech (15-5)
  15. Liberty (14-4)
  16. Texas Tech (17-4)
  17. Georgia (16-4)
  18. Louisville (16-4)
  19. TCU (14-5)
  20. Texas State (18-3)
  21. LSU (15-5)
  22. Maryland (16-3)
  23. Gonzaga (14-4)
  24. Clemson (15-4)
  25. Connecticut (14-3)

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper:

  1. Vanderbilt (17-2)
  2. Tennessee (19-1)
  3. Virginia (19-1)
  4. Texas (17-5)
  5. Arkansas (16-3)
  6. North Carolina (17-3)
  7. Georgia (16-4)
  8. Ole Miss (15-4)
  9. Texas State (18-3)
  10. Arizona (15-4)
  11. Oregon State (14-4)
  12. Georgia Tech (15-5)
  13. Florida (15-5)
  14. LSU (15-5)
  15. Louisville (16-4)
  16. Texas Tech (17-4)
  17. Purdue (17-1)
  18. Old Dominion (16-2)
  19. Notre Dame (12-4)
  20. Liberty (14-4)
  21. Oregon (13-6)
  22. Florida State (13-6)
  23. Miami (13-6)
  24. Gonzaga (14-4)
  25. Oklahoma State (14-5)

Perfect Game:

  1. Tennessee (19-1)
  2. Vanderbilt (17-2)
  3. Texas (17-5)
  4. Oklahoma State (14-5)
  5. Ole Miss (15-4)
  6. Arkansas (16-3)
  7. Oregon State (14-4)
  8. Virginia (19-1)
  9. Notre Dame (12-4)
  10. Florida State (13-6)
  11. Texas Tech (17-4)
  12. Georgia Tech (15-5)
  13. TCU (14-5)
  14. Florida (15-5)
  15. Arizona (15-4)
  16. Liberty (14-4)
  17. North Carolina (17-3)
  18. UCONN (14-3)
  19. Louisville (16-4)
  20. Texas State (18-3)
  21. LSU (15-5)
  22. Miami (13-6)
  23. Maryland (16-3)
  24. Wake Forest (16-4)
  25. Clemson (15-4)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive

Latest News

LSU guard Jailin Cherry (1)
Mulkey buys tickets for student section against Ohio State
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
‘Mulkey Magic’ continues as Tigers take on Ohio State in NCAA Tournament
LSU DH Brayden Jobert.
No. 13 LSU avoids sweep with gutsy win against Aggies
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) sets up to block during the first half of an...
‘Your new bodyguard is in town’ Bengals sign former LSU OL La’el Collins