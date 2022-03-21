School closures/other changes due to severe weather threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of school closures and education programs changing to virtual learning due to the forecast of possible severe weather on Tuesday, March 22.

CLOSED TUESDAY

Central Community School System schools

Iberville Parish public schools

Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy and Learning Center

Livingston Parish public schools

Pointe Coupee Parish public schools

Slaughter Community Charter School

St. James Parish public schools

West Feliciana Parish public schools

GET PREPARED FOR ACTIVE WEATHER ON TUESDAY First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, March 22

EARLY DISMISSAL ON TUESDAY

East Baton Rouge Parish public schools - will dismiss early on Tuesday, March 22. All high schools and middle schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. and elementary schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. After-school activities will also be canceled or postponed.

Holy Family School in Port Allen will have a half-day Tuesday, March 22 with dismissal at 11 a.m.

VIRTUAL LEARNING ON TUESDAY

Dalton Elementary School

Lanier Elementary School

Glen Oaks Middle School

Wilkinson County School District

Jeff Morrow explains where you need to go inside your home during a Tornado Warning.

Jeff Morrow explains the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.