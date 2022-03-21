Ask the Expert
School closures/other changes due to severe weather threat

Jeff Morrow gives an extended forecast with added explanations about the next severe weather event expected for the viewing area.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of school closures and education programs changing to virtual learning due to the forecast of possible severe weather on Tuesday, March 22.

CLOSED TUESDAY

  • Central Community School System schools
  • Iberville Parish public schools
  • Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy and Learning Center
  • Livingston Parish public schools
  • Pointe Coupee Parish public schools
  • Slaughter Community Charter School
  • St. James Parish public schools
  • West Feliciana Parish public schools
GET PREPARED FOR ACTIVE WEATHER ON TUESDAY
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, March 22
Tuesday, March 22 storms.

EARLY DISMISSAL ON TUESDAY

  • East Baton Rouge Parish public schools - will dismiss early on Tuesday, March 22. All high schools and middle schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. and elementary schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. After-school activities will also be canceled or postponed.
  • Holy Family School in Port Allen will have a half-day Tuesday, March 22 with dismissal at 11 a.m.

VIRTUAL LEARNING ON TUESDAY

  • Dalton Elementary School
  • Lanier Elementary School
  • Glen Oaks Middle School
  • Wilkinson County School District
Jeff Morrow explains where you need to go inside your home during a Tornado Warning.
Jeff Morrow explains the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning.

Click here to report a typo.

