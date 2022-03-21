School closures/other changes due to severe weather threat
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of school closures and education programs changing to virtual learning due to the forecast of possible severe weather on Tuesday, March 22.
CLOSED TUESDAY
- Central Community School System schools
- Iberville Parish public schools
- Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy and Learning Center
- Livingston Parish public schools
- Pointe Coupee Parish public schools
- Slaughter Community Charter School
- St. James Parish public schools
- West Feliciana Parish public schools
EARLY DISMISSAL ON TUESDAY
- East Baton Rouge Parish public schools - will dismiss early on Tuesday, March 22. All high schools and middle schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. and elementary schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. After-school activities will also be canceled or postponed.
- Holy Family School in Port Allen will have a half-day Tuesday, March 22 with dismissal at 11 a.m.
VIRTUAL LEARNING ON TUESDAY
- Dalton Elementary School
- Lanier Elementary School
- Glen Oaks Middle School
- Wilkinson County School District
