DPS officer arrested on domestic violence charges, troopers say

Andrew Poe
Andrew Poe(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information is from Louisiana State Police:

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. - This morning, Department of Public Safety supervisors were notified of a domestic violence incident involving an off-duty DPS Police Sergeant.  The Sergeant, identified as 36-year-old Andrew Poe of Prairieville, has been employed with the Department of Public Safety Police since 2018.

The initial investigation indicated that Sergeant Poe was involved in a domestic altercation in which an alleged assault took place. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and after an assessment of the incident, arrested and booked Sergeant Poe into the Ascension Parish Jail for Domestic Abuse-Battery.

Sergeant Andrew Poe was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation.  All law enforcement property will be recovered upon his release.

