Community members react to Capital Area shootings over weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For decades now, Sheryl Rosaya has operated her business, Unique Hair Design, over on Scotland Avenue.

“To see what it’s like now after 30 years, it’s never been like this,” said Rosaya.

What’s normally a quiet area was anything but that Friday evening as police say 17-year-old Markeith Franklin was shot and killed, right outside Rosaya’s store.

“It’s just a sad situation to know that this is a 17-year-old dead on the ground,” Rosaya continued.

Rosaya was closing up shop when she and her customers heard the gunshots. She says the crime is making it harder for businesses to want to relocate to the Scotlandville area. And she wants to see some change.

“I’m hoping that we can get together with police officers, business owners, community leaders where we can make it safer in this area,” Rosaya added.

Just a few miles South, on Cedarlane Drive, another shooting claimed the life of 37-year-old Ryan Marlow, before the sun came up Saturday morning.

Neighbors here say, they too — have had enough of the crime.

RELATED STORY Deadly shooting occurs Saturday on Cedarlane

“Cop cars all down the street, it was taped off all the way to my neighbor’s house over there, and I heard a woman screaming and that’s what got me up out of bed,” said Barbara Miller, who lives on the street.

Barbara Miller has spent her whole life in this neighborhood. She and her husband Michael are shocked that this would happen in their peaceful community.

“It just seemed like; I mean it was surreal I mean I couldn’t believe it was happening. I mean the guy fell down right there in front of my house,” she explained.

“People settle too many things with guns now rather than, you know, whatever they did before. People don’t argue they just immediately start shooting at each other,” said her husband, Michael Miller.

But the couple says this is home, and all they can do is pray things turn around.

Both these investigations remain ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.