Central residents pay tribute to slain family at memorial

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eva Pierce left home Sunday, expecting to finish a few tasks before stating the workweek, but found herself compelled to stop and pay respects at a roadside memorial.

It was placed on the bridge she drives over five days a week, the Joan R. Greco memorial bridge. It is the place where 2-year-old Kaden Johnson was found dead nearly a week ago.

“When I found out what happened to him, it has been eating me alive knowing that I drove right pass him and I had no idea what was below me,” said Pierce.

Instead of driving over the bridge like she normally does, she stopped to visit Johnson’s memorial. She placed balloons and flowers next to other tributes for Johnson.

“So many people were passing him, and he was here alone,” Pierce said. “I can’t stop just thinking about what he was thinking and why isn’t anyone stopping? I just wanted to do something for him.”

Before she left the memorial, Pierce looked at a cross that had a picture of Johnson smiling. Tears started to roll down her face.

Pierce says she started to think, what if that was her one-year-old daughter?

“I think that’s why this hurts me so bad is having my daughter. Every time I hear about what happened to him, I just look at her and I start crying my eyes out because I could not imagine doing something like that to a child,” said Pierce.

After Pierce learned what happened to Johnson, she doesn’t view the community she lives in the same way.

“It’s eye opening to know that kind of evil is out there and its literally feet away from my house,” said Pierce.” Its horrifying for me and my child,”

Pierce was one of many stopped to and pay tribute to Johnson. She hopes that today is a step in helping the family find peace.

“My prayers are with their family. They’re in a better place now, and I hope they rest in peace, and I hope everyone can honor their memory and to make change so stuff like this can stop,” said Pierce.

The man accused of killing the mother and son is in custody. He also faces additional charges because the mother was pregnant at the time, officials said.

