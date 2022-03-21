BRCC celebrating Community College Week

The following information is from Baton Rouge Community College.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College will celebrate Community College Week beginning Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25. A series of open houses and informational events will take place in-person and virtually at the Mid City, Acadian, Ardendale, Central, Frazier, Jackson, and Port Allen campus locations.

Louisiana Community College Week takes place throughout the state, and the intent is to allow prospective students to get vital information about community colleges, their programs offerings, and learn about financial assistance available to most students.

BRCC will have Open House events scheduled at several campus locations, along with other planned in-person and virtual events. The Open Houses are an opportunity for prospective students to learn about BRCC, its courses, certificate, degree and transfer programs, admissions process, and financial aid. A campus tour will be provided at each location, and Financial Aid representatives will be onsite to assist with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Also, new this year, qualifying students 21 years or older can apply for the MJ Foster Promise Program which provides financial assistance to eligible students who enroll in a qualified program at a two-year public college or university, or an accredited proprietary school licensed by the Board of Regents to pursue an associate degree, or a shorter-term postsecondary education credential required for certain high-demand, high-wage occupations aligned with Louisiana’s workforce priorities. Prospective students can learn more about the Foster Promise Program during BRCC’s Community College Week activities.

During the week, prospective students will meet and talk with college representatives who will be available to advise and answer questions. The following in-person events have been planned for prospective students:

Monday, March 21

Jackson Site Open House, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., 3337 Highway 10, Jackson, LA

Central Site Open House, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., 10700 Hooper Rd., Central, LA

Tuesday, March 22

FAFSA Fun Day, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Dr., Baton Rouge, LA

Wednesday, March 23

Port Allen Site Open House, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., 3233 Rosedale Rd., Port Allen, LA

Thursday, March 24

Relief Printmaking Open Studio, 10:30 a.m. – 1:20 p.m., Frazier Art Annex, 555 Julia St., Baton Rouge, LA

Step Into Your Future: Career & Advising, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Dr., Baton Rouge, LA

Crawfish Kickback with SGA, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Dr., Baton Rouge, LA

BRCC has served the community for more than 23 years and is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges. BRCC offers credit and non-credit courses, accredited programs, articulation agreements, and the flexibility to take courses in-person, online, or through a hybrid model.

