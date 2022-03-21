Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a murder-suicide late Monday afternoon, Sheriff Brett Stassi tells WAFB.

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office investigating suspected murder suicide on Charles Ory Drive. (Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff says deputies were asked to do a welfare check around 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 21 at a house on Charles Ory Drive, about five miles northwest of Plaquemine.

Deputies then found two people dead inside the house. Stassi says the two people were husband and wife.

