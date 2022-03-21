Ask the Expert
Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Iberville Parish

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office investigating suspected murder suicide on Charles Ory Drive.
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office investigating suspected murder suicide on Charles Ory Drive.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff, Breanne Bizette and Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a murder-suicide late Monday afternoon, Sheriff Brett Stassi tells WAFB.

The sheriff says deputies were asked to do a welfare check around 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 21 at a house on Charles Ory Drive, about five miles northwest of Plaquemine.

Deputies then found two people dead inside the house. Stassi says the two people were husband and wife.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

