Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

18-wheeler and Amtrack train collide in Tickfaw, sheriff says

crash
crash(MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TICKFAW, La. (WVUE) - A commercial 18-wheeler truck and an Amtrack train collided Monday evening on Highway 51 in Tickfaw, according to information from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that there are no reported injuries.

Authorities say that the incident occurred at Highway 51 and Bonfiglio Lane north of Tickfaw.

Traffic congestion is expected in the area for the next few hours.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive

Latest News

File photo
School closures/other changes due to severe weather threat
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office investigating suspected murder suicide on Charles Ory Drive.
Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Iberville Parish
EXCLUSIVE: Tisha Powell interviews Vice President Kamala Harris
LSU Tigers
LSU baseball postpones game ahead of severe weather
Healing Moms Who Have Lost Children to Crime