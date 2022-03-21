18-wheeler and Amtrack train collide in Tickfaw, sheriff says

TICKFAW, La. (WVUE) - A commercial 18-wheeler truck and an Amtrack train collided Monday evening on Highway 51 in Tickfaw, according to information from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that there are no reported injuries.

Authorities say that the incident occurred at Highway 51 and Bonfiglio Lane north of Tickfaw.

Traffic congestion is expected in the area for the next few hours.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.