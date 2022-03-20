Ask the Expert
‘Your new bodyguard is town’ Bengals sign former LSU OL La’el Collins

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) sets up to block during the first half of an...
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) sets up to block during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WAFB) - The Cincinnati Bengals continue to make moves in free agency to protect their franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.

On Sunday, March 20 the Bengals signed former LSU Tiger and Dallas Cowboy La’el Collins to a three-year contract.

Collins said in a video to Burrow that “your new bodyguard is in town.”

Collins is the third offensive lineman that Cincinnati has signed joining former Tampa Buccaneer Alex Cappa and former New England Patriot Ted Karras.

