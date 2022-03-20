‘Your new bodyguard is town’ Bengals sign former LSU OL La’el Collins

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - The Cincinnati Bengals continue to make moves in free agency to protect their franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.

On Sunday, March 20 the Bengals signed former LSU Tiger and Dallas Cowboy La’el Collins to a three-year contract.

Collins said in a video to Burrow that “your new bodyguard is in town.”

New Bengals OL La’el Collins told Joe Burrow “your new bodyguard is in town” when he talked to his new QB, he said in a video statement released by the team. pic.twitter.com/9cST3yYh5O — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) March 20, 2022

LET'S GOOOOO! LA'EL COLLINS IS A BENGAL!



We've signed free agent OT La’el Collins to a three-year contract that lasts through the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/yCMcEyKZsO — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 20, 2022

Collins is the third offensive lineman that Cincinnati has signed joining former Tampa Buccaneer Alex Cappa and former New England Patriot Ted Karras.

