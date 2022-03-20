Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Woman arrested after man killed by stray bullet on Bourbon Street, NOPD says

Daphney Jackson, 24, was booked with manslaughter and other counts after allegedly firing the...
Daphney Jackson, 24, was booked with manslaughter and other counts after allegedly firing the gunshot that killed a bystander inside a Bourbon Street nightclub early Sunday (March 20).(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 24-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly killing an unintended target with a stray bullet on Bourbon Street, New Orleans police said Sunday.

Daphney D. Jackson was booked with manslaughter, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons, the NOPD said, after investigators determined she fired the gunshot from outside that struck a man in the chest, killing the victim inside a Bourbon Street nightclub at around 2:05 a.m.

The victim, whose age and identity have not been disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man was fatally shot in the chest inside a Bourbon Street business early Sunday (March 20),...
A man was fatally shot in the chest inside a Bourbon Street business early Sunday (March 20), New Orleans police said.(Image courtesy of Earthcam.com)

The shooting occurred in a popular stretch of New Orleans’ most famous tourist street.

The 24-hour Bourbon Street webcam of Earthcam.com went dark at street level as police continued their investigation more than four hours after the shooting. But a second Earthcam on the balcony of the Cats Meow karaoke bar at 701 Bourbon Street showed crime scene tape and police officers manning the closed intersection of Bourbon and St. Peter streets.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Walter Edmond at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A man was fatally shot in the chest inside a Bourbon Street business early Sunday (March 20),...
A man was fatally shot in the chest inside a Bourbon Street business early Sunday (March 20), New Orleans police said.(Image courtesy of Earthcam.com)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive

Latest News

Video shows the incredible reunion as the dog missing from a January crash in Iberville Parish...
Fenny and George reunite after months
Facebook video shows the incredible reunion as the dog missing from a January crash in...
Fenny is reunited with his owner after months
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
No. 3 seed Tigers take on No. 6 seed Buckeyes in primetime
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 13 LSU drops SEC series opener to Texas A&M
(Source: pexels.com)
Nearly 6,500 EBR residents vote ahead of March 26th election