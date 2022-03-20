Woman arrested after man killed by stray bullet on Bourbon Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 24-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly killing an unintended target with a stray bullet on Bourbon Street, New Orleans police said Sunday.

Daphney D. Jackson was booked with manslaughter, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons, the NOPD said, after investigators determined she fired the gunshot from outside that struck a man in the chest, killing the victim inside a Bourbon Street nightclub at around 2:05 a.m.

The victim, whose age and identity have not been disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man was fatally shot in the chest inside a Bourbon Street business early Sunday (March 20), New Orleans police said. (Image courtesy of Earthcam.com)

The shooting occurred in a popular stretch of New Orleans’ most famous tourist street.

The 24-hour Bourbon Street webcam of Earthcam.com went dark at street level as police continued their investigation more than four hours after the shooting. But a second Earthcam on the balcony of the Cats Meow karaoke bar at 701 Bourbon Street showed crime scene tape and police officers manning the closed intersection of Bourbon and St. Peter streets.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Walter Edmond at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

