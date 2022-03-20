Texas takes doubleheader over No. 20 LSU

AUSTIN, Texas. (WAFB) - The Texas Long Horns (21-9-1) won Saturday’s doubleheader to take the series with a sweep over No. 20 LSU (20-10, 2-1 SEC).

The Tigers lost game one on Saturday, March 19, 4-0, and lost in the bottom of the seventh in game two on a walk-off double 11-10.

Raelin Chaffin (4-1) took her first loss of the season in game one after going five innings, allowing five hits, four runs, and walking two.

LSU was held to one hit in the shutout loss, as Sydney Peterson had the lone hit for the Tigers. LSU also struck out six times.

In-game two the Tigers scored 10 runs on 13 hits and they quickly jumped out to an early 7-0 lead.

LSU would get things started in the top of the first inning on a Ciara Briggs RBI sac-fly and a two-run home run from Georgia Clark.

McKenzie Redoutey added another run in the top of the second inning on a solo home run to give LSU a 4-0 lead.

LSU would tack on three more runs in the top of the third inning to make it 7-0. Texas would finally get on the board in the bottom of the third inning with two runs to make it 7-2.

The Long Horns would add two more on a two-run double to cut the Tigers lead to 7-4. LSU would score three runs in the top of the sixth inning to make it 10-4.

Ciara Briggs RBI triple made it 8-4 and then Taylor Pleasants RBI single extended their lead to 9-4, then Clark added one more run on a single to make it 10-4.

Texas would add five runs on five hits in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the LSU lead down to one and then in the bottom of the seventh McKenzie Parker hit a walk-off RBI double to win the game 11-10.

LSU returns to action Tuesday, March 22 against Nicholls State at Tiger Park at 6 p.m.

