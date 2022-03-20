Sunny Sunday, significant severe threat Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure continues to dominate our local weather pattern, yielding dry and pleasant conditions for one more day. Sunday morning is starting out cold, probably the coldest of the week with lows near 40.

Even with the cool start, Sunday will warm up nicely under mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 70s.

We’ll have increasing clouds on Monday, but the rain chances should hold off until the night hours. Showers and storms will develop into Tuesday, which will our best chance of rain and storms in the ten-day forecast.

There is an enhanced chance of severe storms that day with a nearly 100% chance of precipitation.

The severe threats will be damaging winds, hail, and tornados can’t be ruled out.

Rain amounts should be manageable, between a half inch and an inch.

This storm system should clear out completely by Tuesday night, and the remainder of the forecast looks nice and dry with highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday.

