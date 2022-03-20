Ask the Expert
Sunny Sunday, significant severe threat Tuesday

By Jared Silverman
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure continues to dominate our local weather pattern, yielding dry and pleasant conditions for one more day. Sunday morning is starting out cold, probably the coldest of the week with lows near 40.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 20
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 20(WAFB)

Even with the cool start, Sunday will warm up nicely under mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 20
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 20(WAFB)

We’ll have increasing clouds on Monday, but the rain chances should hold off until the night hours. Showers and storms will develop into Tuesday, which will our best chance of rain and storms in the ten-day forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 20
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 20(WAFB)

There is an enhanced chance of severe storms that day with a nearly 100% chance of precipitation.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 20
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 20(WAFB)

The severe threats will be damaging winds, hail, and tornados can’t be ruled out.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 20
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 20(WAFB)

Rain amounts should be manageable, between a half inch and an inch.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 20
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 20(WAFB)

This storm system should clear out completely by Tuesday night, and the remainder of the forecast looks nice and dry with highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday.

