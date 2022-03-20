No. 5 LSU finishes 5th at SEC Championships
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU gymnastics finished fifth at the Southeastern Conference Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Florida Gators won the SEC Championships with a score of 198.200, they were also the regular-season SEC Champions.
The Tigers scored a season-low 196.725 and got off to a rough start on the uneven scoring 48.575. LSU rebounded in their second rotation with a score of 49.500 on beam and were led by Haleigh Bryant’s 9.95. Freshman Aleah Finnegan scored a 9.925, Kiya Johnson and Christina Desiderio each had a 9.90.
LSU would score a 49.325 in their floor routine and close things out with a 49.275 on vault.
The Tigers will now head to NCAA Regionals beginning on Thursday, March 31.
