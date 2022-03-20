Ask the Expert
No. 3 seed Tigers take on No. 6 seed Buckeyes in primetime

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 3 seed LSU Tigers will take on the No. 6 seed Ohio State Buckeyes with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

The Tigers and Buckeyes will tipoff in primetime on Monday, March 21 at 7 p.m. the game will be aired on ESPN2.

LSU is coming off a thrilling victory over No. 14 seed Jackson State overcoming a 10 point deficit with less than five minutes left to play.

The Tigers then went on a 19-3 run to close out the game and beat the Tigers 83-77. It was the first NCAA Tournament win for the Tigers since 2014.

Khayla Pointer scored 26 points with nine rebounds and eight assists. Jailin Cherry had a career high 24 points and was 12-of-23 from the field.

