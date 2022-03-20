Ask the Expert
No. 13 LSU avoids sweep with gutsy win against Aggies

LSU DH Brayden Jobert.
LSU DH Brayden Jobert.(LSU Baseball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU (15-5, 1-2 SEC) avoided the sweep on Sunday, March 20 with a gutsy win against Texas A&M (12-7, 2-1 SEC).

The Tigers trailed early 2-0 after the first inning and then were down 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning. LSU would score two runs in to cut the lead down to one on a Jacob Berry RBI single and an RBI sac-fly from Jordan Thompson to make it 3-2.

Texas A&M would extend their lead to 6-2 heading into the bottom half of the fifth inning. LSU would once again add two more runs to cut the lead down to 6-4.

The Tigers would tie the game in the bottom of the sixth inning on a pair of RBI singles by Brayden Jobert and Tre’ Morgan.

LSU would take their first lead of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning as Dylan Crews came through with a clutch RBI single with the bases loaded to give the Tigers an 8-7 lead heading to the top of the ninth.

In the top of the ninth Morgan made a great defensive play after a throwing error by Jack Merrifield to get Kole Kaler out at second for the second out of the game. Riley Cooper would get the next batter to fly out to end the game.

LSU will return to action on Tuesday, March 22 at Alex Box Stadium to take on Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m.

