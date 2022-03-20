Ask the Expert
Nearly 6,500 EBR residents vote ahead of March 26th election

Voters in East Baton Rouge are voting for a new judge in the 19th Judicial Courthouse, as well as a new member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early voting ended Saturday, March 19 with over 6,000 East Baton Rouge Parish residents casting their ballots early for the upcoming Municipal Primary Election, according to the La. Secretary of State’s Office.

Voters in East Baton Rouge are voting for a new judge in the 19th Judicial Courthouse, as well as a new member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, 6,494 people in East Baton Rouge have already voted, including 2,369 who cast their vote in person and 4,125 who voted via absentee ballot. Across the state, a total of 49,580 people have early voted for the upcoming election.

Tuesday, March 22 is the last day to request a mail ballot for this election. Mail ballots must be received back at the registrar of voters office by March 25 at 4:30 p.m.

Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 for Election Day.

For information about the March 26th election, click here.

