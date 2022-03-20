Ask the Expert
Firefighters fight 37-acre fire in Livingston woods

By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What started as a small backyard fire ended up being a 37-acre fire that Livingston firefighters battled in woods on Keila Drive all Saturday afternoon, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 2.

According to the fire district, firefighters and a neighboring landowner worked hard and contained the approximately 37-acre fire. Stumps and downed trees were left smoldering inside of the burned area, creating smoke that fire officials say is likely to linger until adequate rainfall is received to fully extinguish.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 warns residents against leaving fire unattended and asks them to keep a hose handy to contain fire if it escapes.

Conditions are dry, and it has been very windy, according to the fire district.

Fire district officials said a dozer was requested from forestry but never arrived.

