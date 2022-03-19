Ask the Expert
Zachary four-star QB Eli Holstein decommits from Aggies

Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10)
Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Zachary High School quarterback Eli Holstein has de-committed from Texas A&M. Holstein posted the message on Twitter on Friday, March 18 thanking Coach Fisher and Coach Dickey for all that they have done for him and believing in him.

The Zachary quarterback says he is still interested in the Aggies, but with recent coaching changes and new opportunities he would like to open his recruitment back up.

Holstein is coming off a 15-0 season and helped guide the Broncos to the Class 5A State Championship with a win over Ponchatoula. According to 247Sports, Holstein is rated a four-star quarterback for the class of 2023 and he is the No. 2 overall quarterback in Louisiana behind Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.

