Texas A&M takes down No. 13 LSU in SEC season opener

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a back and forth game between No. 13 LSU (14-4, 0-1 SEC) and Texas A&M (11-6, 1-0 SEC) in the Southeastern Conference season opener. The Tigers dropped their first game in SEC play to the Aggies 6-4 at Alex Box Stadium. LSU collected seven hits including two extra-base hits and committed two errors in the loss.

Texas A&M collected 10 hits, five extra-base including two home runs and three doubles, the Aggies also drew five walks.

The Tigers got things started in the bottom of the first inning on a Cade Doughty RBI single to right field, his team-leading 27th of the season to make it 1-0.

Texas A&M would take their first lead of the game on back-to-back home runs from Dylan Rock and Ryan Tragac to make it 2-1. The Tigers would tie the game in the bottom of the fourth inning on a solo opposite-field home run from Jordan Thompson, his second of the season to make it 2-2. LSU would retake the lead on a Tyler McManus home run, his first of the season to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Aggies took advantage of a couple of LSU errors to take score two runs and retake a one-run lead, at 4-3. The Tigers would tie the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning as Brayden Jobert reached on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded.

Kaler would double in the top of the ninth inning for Texas A&M and then they would retake the lead at 5-4 on an RBI single from Austin Bost. Rock would extend the Aggies lead to two on an RBI infield single with the bases loaded to make it 6-4.

LSU will look to even the series on Saturday, March 19 with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

