SU law students to travel to DC for confirmation process of first Black female on Supreme Court

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 50 students from the Southern University Law Center will travel to Washington, D.C. to witness the confirmation process of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who will become the first Black woman to ever sit on the United States Supreme Court if confirmed.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin the historic confirmation hearings Monday, March 21.

“It says a lot to have our students exposed, in person, at this historic event,” said third-year law student Marina Castro.

According to a recent study by the American Bar Association, only 5% of all lawyers are Black. SULC students believe this nomination will open doors for future minority lawyers.

“The legal profession was not made for people that look like me,” said third-year law student Quiana-Joy Ochiagha. “The history of the Supreme Court, out of the 233 years of the establishment of the Court, there’s only about a handful of people of color that have sat on the highest court of the land.”

While visiting, law center students will attend events hosted by Demand Justice, including a welcome dinner near the hearing venue and an official watch party with other supporters of the nomination.

“It definitely encourages me to keep going,” said third-year law student Christopher Jordan. “We definitely want to make sure we’re there to be supportive to let her know that even if we don’t get a chance to shake her hand or see her in person that she has our support whether we’re in Louisiana or on The Hill.

”If she is approved, it’s a moment these students believe could stand the test of time. ”This moment is not just for me. It’s for everyone,” said Ochiagha. “It’s for our future children, our legacies that will come up behind us and understand that they don’t have to be an entertainer. They can be a lawyer, they can be any profession they want to be, and there’s nothing that will stop them to achieve any type of goal they want to achieve.”

The students plan to travel to Washington D.C. on Sunday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.