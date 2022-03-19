State Police searching for truck involved in fatal hit and run crash on Joor Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash that killed a bicyclist on Joor Road last month.

According to LSP, Donald Schultz, 76, was killed in the accident Feb. 23.

The initial investigation reveals the crash happened as Schultz tried to cross Joor Road near the intersection of Greenwell Street on his bicycle around 11:00 p.m.

At the same time, a suspected Chevrolet truck, either a Tahoe, or Suburban was traveling on Joor Road and hit Schultz, authorities report.

State Police say Schultz was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Due to evidence collected at the scene, Troopers believe the car involved in the accident is a 2003-2017 Chevrolet truck, similar to a Tahoe or Suburban. After hitting the bicyclist, the passenger side mirror was dislodged from the car and left at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers ask that anyone with information regarding the crash contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

