St. Patrick Day Parade returns to Baton Rouge

Many of you spent the day in green celebrating the annual Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s...
Many of you spent the day in green celebrating the annual Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade. After a two-year hiatus, this year was extra special.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you spent the day in green celebrating the annual Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade. After a two-year hiatus, this year was extra special.

“It’s just truly like an absurd experience, how fun it is and everything and just the morale of everyone here is just so fantastic that it’s just impossible not to come,” said Donahue Sauer, who traveled from Manhattan to celebrate.

Thousands of people in green packed the streets of Baton Rouge. The parade started at South Acadian Thruway and Hundred Oaks, and it featured floats like Grand Marshal Todd Graves and celebrity guest Nelly.

That intersection is also where you will find Shenanigans Coordinator Jill Abadie’s house. She’s been inviting people to the parade for nearly 30 years.

“We’re so excited to have the parade back because it’s basically a family reunion for us,” said Abadie. “We have family that comes in from Minnesota and Texas and Florida. It’s just a great way to gather and celebrate my mom’s Irish lineage.”

After a two-year hiatus, families were even more grateful the tradition was back.

“Getting to see my family because I haven’t been able to see the family,” said Norene Diegelmann from Alexandria. “I’m 85, and I couldn’t come around anybody.

This was Diegelmann’s first outgoing since COVID-19.

“It’s so much fun,” said Diegelmann. “Actually, this parade is a hidden secret. It’s a hidden secret; it’s great.”

“We beefed up our staffing just a little bit with the weather being so pretty we’re expecting a huge crowd,” said Mike Chustz with Baton Rouge EMS. “Numbers I heard tossed around was 80,000 people, and I haven’t confirmed that, but that would be a pretty large crowd.”

Many said Saturday was all about reuniting and celebrating with family.

Some met family members for the first time since the pandemic, all in hopes of the next generation keeping this tradition alive.

